Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Your First Alert to a cloudy, cold, and windy end to the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms have moved out of the Mid-South tonight but clouds linger and cold Canadian air is streaming in. This will make for an unseasonably cold end to the week and start to the weekend and with brisk wind it will feel even colder.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries after midnight along with a North wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with flurries early in the day, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows only falling to near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Hilton Hotel
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-January 12, 2023
ET
Thursday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Jan 12, 2022
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to dropping temperatures and the potential for flurries
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather 1/12