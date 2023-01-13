Your First Alert to a cloudy, cold, and windy end to the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and thunderstorms have moved out of the Mid-South tonight but clouds linger and cold Canadian air is streaming in. This will make for an unseasonably cold end to the week and start to the weekend and with brisk wind it will feel even colder.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with flurries after midnight along with a North wind at 15 to 20 MPH and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with flurries early in the day, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows only falling to near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers, highs in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.