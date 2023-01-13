Woman accused of hitting two sisters with car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars, accused of striking two sisters with a car in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Angel Moore is charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempted second-degree murder.

Two sisters were leaving Mugshots Bar and Grill on Jan. 8 when a woman approached one sister and struck her in the face, according to the affidavit.

The other sister pulled the victim away from the fight.

While the two women were walking to their cars, Moore struck one sister from behind causing her to be thrown onto the hood.

Moore allegedly drove towards the exit of the parking lot at a fast speed and simultaneously struck the other sister from behind.

Court documents say the second sister flipped on the hood and then to the ground.

Both victims were treated for their injuries.

