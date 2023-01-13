Toy Truck Drive
Warming center to open at 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from cold

Warming center open
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that it is opening a warming center Friday night for those seeking shelter from the cold.

The Mid-South will be facing freezing temperatures Friday night tumbling into the mid to upper 20s.

Greenlaw Community Center, located at 190 Mill Avenue, will serve as a warming center from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

