Warming center to open at 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from cold
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has announced that it is opening a warming center Friday night for those seeking shelter from the cold.
The Mid-South will be facing freezing temperatures Friday night tumbling into the mid to upper 20s.
Greenlaw Community Center, located at 190 Mill Avenue, will serve as a warming center from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Saturday morning.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.