UTHSC warns students, staff after multiple car thefts on campus

UTHSC researchers studying live coronavirus(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Police Department issued a safety alert to their students, staff, and faculty.

Over the past two weeks, UTHSC police investigated multiple vehicle thefts on campus such as two catalytic converters and two other cars.

This uptick in vehicle thefts within Memphis is due in part to technology, such as key fob code programming being used on Infiniti and Nissan vehicles, says UTHSC.

UTHSC says the crimes are mostly committed in the parking garages.

UT police gave a few tips to help prevent car theft on campus and in parking areas:

  • Lock your car
  • Take your keys with you
  • Close and lock all windows and doors when you park
  • Never leave your car while it is running
  • Remove or hide all valuables from plain view
  • Utilize a steering wheel locking mechanism or engine kills

