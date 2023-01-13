UTHSC warns students, staff after multiple car thefts on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center Police Department issued a safety alert to their students, staff, and faculty.

Over the past two weeks, UTHSC police investigated multiple vehicle thefts on campus such as two catalytic converters and two other cars.

This uptick in vehicle thefts within Memphis is due in part to technology, such as key fob code programming being used on Infiniti and Nissan vehicles, says UTHSC.

UTHSC says the crimes are mostly committed in the parking garages.

UT police gave a few tips to help prevent car theft on campus and in parking areas:

Lock your car

Take your keys with you

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park

Never leave your car while it is running

Remove or hide all valuables from plain view

Utilize a steering wheel locking mechanism or engine kills

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.