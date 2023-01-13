Toy Truck Drive
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail letters, as the blue collection boxes outside are taped off due to damages.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off.

That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure.

The Postal Service says it has already ordered some replacement boxes and will work on installing them as soon as they arrive.

In the meantime, officials say you can use the drop-off boxes found in the lobby of brick-and-mortar post office locations.

