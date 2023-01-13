USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - If you live around Germantown, you might have noticed some of the blue outdoor postal boxes with their deposit slots taped off.

That’s because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deemed some of the boxes in Memphis and Germantown non-secure.

The Postal Service says it has already ordered some replacement boxes and will work on installing them as soon as they arrive.

The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. Safeguarding the security and sanctity of the mail is of paramount importance. This includes ensuring our blue collection boxes are secured, safe and in good condition at all times. Recently, some collection boxes in Memphis and Germantown were temporarily taped off or removed due to damages sustained that deemed them non-secure. Replacement boxes have been ordered and will be installed as soon as they are received. Customers are reminded that they can securely and safely deposit items in the lobby drop boxes at post offices where drive-up boxes are temporarily out of service. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our customers, and appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue.

In the meantime, officials say you can use the drop-off boxes found in the lobby of brick-and-mortar post office locations.

