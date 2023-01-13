Toy Truck Drive
Top financial New Year’s resolutions for 2023

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new fidelity study reveals that 2023 is going to be the year of “living sensibly” as people plan for uncertain times.

Senior Vice President of Life Events Planning at Fidelity Investments, Stacey Watson, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the study and the top financial New Year’s resolutions for 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

