St. Louis Cardinals visit kids at Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few members of the St. Louis Cardinals visited children at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Friday.

Players Andre Pallante, Jordan Walker and Tink Hence, along with Spanish broadcaster Benjie Molina, former pitching coach Jason Simontacchi and Memphis Redbirds mascot Rockey made the trip.

The group posed for pictures, played Connect Four and shared smiles with the kids.

