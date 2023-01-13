Memphis convenience center opens for bulky waste drop-off

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collins Yard Convenience Center opened Friday for Memphis residents, in response to blight concerns across the city.

The center, located at 304 Collins St., will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht.

“Citizens needed options to get rid of their unwanted, bulky materials. And going to the landfill is somewhat of a challenge and difficult. These convenient centers just kind of provide that option and make it convenient.”

The center’s opening comes after several blight complaints to city leaders and the recent creation of a Blight and Illegal Dumping Task Force from city council.

The center will accept large, solid waste items such as furniture, mattress, bagged leaves and up to 10 rimless tires.

Prohibited items are as follows: fuel tanks, motor oil, hazardous or toxic waste, paint, antifreeze, pool chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, batteries, animal carcasses, nor any liquids.

Proof of residency will be required upon dropping off items. The center is not for commercial use.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.