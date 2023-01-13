Lisa Marie Presley dies four days after visiting Graceland for Elvis’ birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54.

It was just four days before on Jan. 8 that Lisa Marie visited Graceland to celebrate the life and legacy of her late father on his birthday.

Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.

Elvis’ only child hadn’t been seen much in the last two years.

Her son Benjamin’s 2020 suicide took a heavy toll on her heart and health, but the success of the 2022 film “Elvis” seemed to energize her.

She attended the Golden Globes Tuesday night with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and lead actor Austin Butler, crying when he picked up the Best Actor award.

The LA County Sheriff’s office told Action News 5, “Deputies responded to a report of a woman not breathing, suffering from cardiac arrest at 10:42 a.m. Thursday.”

Paramedics performed CPR and rushed Lisa Marie to the hospital.

At 8 p.m., she was gone.

Lisa Marie was married and divorced four times, including to actor Nick Cage and singer Michael Jackson, with whom she visited the Memphis Zoo in 1995.

She has three surviving children, 33-year-old daughter Riley and 13-year-old twins Finley and Harper.

She followed in her famous father’s footsteps by becoming a singer and songwriter. She owns the Graceland mansion and Elvis costumes and made it all available to the public through Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Graceland was recently announced as the most “Instagrammable” tourist destination in Tennessee.

Kevin Kane, head of Memphis Tourism, said:

“Memphis and the entire local tourism industry extend our sympathies to the Presley family on the passing of Lisa Marie, Elvis and Priscilla’s adoring daughter. We celebrated what would have been her father’s 88th birthday just few short days ago at Graceland, and it is now hard to imagine that was her last trip home to Memphis and her beloved Graceland.”

Locals shared their shock with those across the nation at the news of Lisa Marie’s sudden passing.

I am saddened to learn of the untimely death of Lisa Marie Presley. She will always be beloved in Memphis, and my thoughts and prayers are with Priscilla and the Presley family during this difficult time. I share my condolences with everyone who knew and loved Lisa Marie.

I am terribly saddened. She was much too young. She was just here in Memphis on Sunday for her father’s birthday and talked about how energizing it was to be among his fans. She looks so much like her father. I was pleased to see her Tuesday night on the Golden Globes where she saw her father’s bio-epic recognized. I remember 1977 when Elvis died and how I was affected. When he died, it was personal because we’d grown up with him. This is a sad day for Elvis fans, including myself. I extend my deepest condolences to Lisa Marie’s mother, Priscilla, and to her children.

“We just got off the Lisa Marie plane and there was a woman from Europe who said, ‘Did you hear? Lisa Marie died,’” said Jennifer McClain, a Graceland visitor. “To have it happen today is very sad, for me and my husband for sure. I was calling my brother, telling him. I just wish lots of prayers for her family.”

Priscilla told the Associated Press, “Lisa Marie was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known.”

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin was laid to rest next to his grandfather Elvis and grandparents in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.

There’s no word if this will be Lisa Marie’s final resting place, too.

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie.

