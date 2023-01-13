Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

How Varsity Blues scandal is impacting college testing and admissions

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rick Singer, ringleader of the Varsity Blues scandal, was just sentenced to 42 months in prison.

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the scandal will affect college testing and college admissions.

He also talked about how the SAT is changing into a shorter, digital, adaptive test next year, and what students need to know.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint...
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Residents are being required to go inside some USPS postal offices in Shelby County to mail...
USPS explains why collection boxes taped off in Germantown

Latest News

Lisa Marie Presley (Photo AP/Lance Murphey, archive)
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to son, father
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson (La Prensa Latina)
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson
Entering hospice care earlier allows patients and family members access to more comfort and...
Doctor shares who can benefit from palliative care