How Varsity Blues scandal is impacting college testing and admissions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rick Singer, ringleader of the Varsity Blues scandal, was just sentenced to 42 months in prison.

David Blobaum, director of outreach for the National Test Prep Association, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how the scandal will affect college testing and college admissions.

He also talked about how the SAT is changing into a shorter, digital, adaptive test next year, and what students need to know.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

