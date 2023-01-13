Clouds & snow possible today, warming up this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry and cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. It will be cloudy all day and light snow will be possible. The best chance for snow will be this evening in northeast Mississippi and west Tennessee. There will be little to no accumulation. Wind chills will likely remain in the upper 20s to lower 30s this afternoon with north wind gusts around 20 mph. Low temperatures will tumble into the mid to upper 20s tonight.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with flurries, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph and afternoon highs near 40.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and lows only falling to near 50.

NEXT WEEK: A weather system will arrive on Monday that will bring our next chance for rain. Most of the showers will arrive late in the day. It will be cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Behind the front, Thursday will be cooler with high temperatures in the 50s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.