4 armed carjackers who shot, injured MPD officer, ATF agent in 2021 sentenced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four men who participated in a string of carjackings, which resulted in the shooting of two federal agents in 2021, received significant federal prison sentences after being convicted, United States Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced Friday.

According to the information presented in court, in early May 2021, Julius Armstrong, Adairius Armstrong, Barium Martin, and Malik McCoy committed a string of violent armed carjackings and were involved in the shooting of a Memphis police sergeant and agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

On May 7, 2021, all four men were spotted on a traffic camera crashing out in one of the stolen vehicles.

ATF and VCU officers found a vehicle of interest for this carjacking and began to follow it near Dunlap and Mosby. The suspects’ red Ford Focus then turned on Leath and stopped in front of a home.

The MPD sergeant then pulled his vehicle in front of the suspects’.

An ATF agent also in the patrol car saw a man wearing a red hoodie, later identified as Martin, outside of the stolen car raise a rifle at the officers.

Another witness observed Julius Armstrong raise a rifle and begin shooting.

The witness observed Julius Armstrong move toward the driveway as he shot his weapon before he jumped a gate and fled. The suspects fired approximately 10-20 shots at the special agent and sergeant, who were both struck by gunfire.

Neither officer returned fire.

Both survived their injuries and have since returned to full-duty status.

At the time these crimes were committed, Julius Armstrong was 18 years old; Adairius Armstrong and Barium Martin were 19 years old; and Malik McCoy was 17 years old.

McCoy was originally charged as a juvenile before being transferred to adult status in federal court.

United States Attorney Ritz stated: “These young men engaged in violent criminal acts, including shooting at and injuring law enforcement officers. Their serious crimes deserved serious sentences. Protecting Americans from gun violence is one of our top priorities, and our efforts in this area will remain robust and unrelenting.”

Three of the offenders pleaded guilty in August of 2022.

Julius Armstrong pleaded guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, assault on a federal officer, and discharging a firearm during the assault. He was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker on Nov. 10, 2022, to 264 months imprisonment, or 22 years.

Adairius Armstrong pleaded guilty to carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a carjacking. He was sentenced by Judge Parker on Nov. 21, 2022, to 216 months imprisonment, or 18 years.

Barium Martin pleaded guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer. He was sentenced by Judge Parker on Nov. 18, 2022, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

Malik McCoy pleaded guilty to carjacking, brandishing a firearm during a carjacking, and assault on a federal officer. He was sentenced by Judge Parker on Jan. 11, 2023, to 156 months imprisonment, or 13 years.

“Protecting the public from violent criminals who illegally possess firearms is at the core of the mission of the men and women of ATF. In this instance, an act of violence was perpetrated upon law enforcement including an ATF agent. Today’s actions bring that matter to a close and the court’s sentencing reaffirms the commitment to the public of holding violent members of our society accountable,” said Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson of the ATF-Nashville Field Office.

“The FBI and our Federal and State partners will continue to combine our efforts and resources to target those who commit violent crimes in our community,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Bryan McCloskey of the Memphis Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “The law enforcement response and investigation, collaboration by law enforcement and prosecutors, and the sentences imposed serve notice to all that crimes of violence, especially those that threaten the lives of law enforcement, will be met with swift and exacting justice.”

This case was investigated by the ATF and the FBI.

