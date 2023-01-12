Woman charged after stealing Eads property from ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been charged after police say she had a quit claim deed filed and notarized of her ex-boyfriend’s property without his knowledge.

Police say that Shontiva Pigram, 34, co-owned a property in Eads with her ex-boyfriend. On Dec. 14, he went to the bank to make a payment on the property.

There, he learned that a quit claim deed was filed and notarized without his knowledge and that he no longer co-owned the lot.

The property is located in Fayette County but was notarized in Shelby County.

It was found through Tennesee Property Assessment data that the appraised value of the property is $44,100.

Police say the notary stamp on the deed belonged to a “John Clark.”

Investigators researched Clark and found him at Clark Bail Bond located at 588 Poplar Avenue, where he agreed to give a statement to police.

On Jan. 4, Clark admitted to notarizing the deed and positively identified Pigram as the person who brought in the document to his business to be notarized.

Pigram is charged with forgery between $10,000 and $60,000, theft of property valued between $10,000 and $60,000, and unlawfully drawing property transfer documents without interest in a property.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

