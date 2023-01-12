Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Burger business is booming in Tennessee! Whataburger opened its fourth location in the Mid-South on Thursday, and the second in Cordova.

Thursday was the grand opening of yet another location on Germantown Parkway. The Texas-based fast-food chain opened its newest location near the Wolfchase Mall.

The first location in Memphis, located at the corner of Macon Road, opened Nov. 14.

Brian Stuckey and Ben Silva slept outside of the newest location overnight in order to be first in line.

The burger chain offered free Whataburger for a year for the first two customers in line.

“It was a good night. It was actually warm. It wasn’t bad,” said Stuckey.

Silva is actually from San Antonio, Texas, but now calls Memphis home.

“So being here in Memphis, [I’ve] come to love this city, but to see something from home, I think that brings comfort food to a new level for me,” said Silva.

The burger business is booming in the Volunteer State.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced earlier this week that In N Out, the chain based on the West Coast, is opening up its eastern division headquarters in Williamson County.

Quick-service restaurants are growing substantially.

According to Precedence Research, in 2021, fast-food consumption added up to $702 billion, and that’s expected to balloon to nearly $900 billion by 2028.

The biggest driver is suspected to be millennials. They have a hectic working lifestyle and are looking for convenience, including doorstep delivery.

“I love cooking, but when necessary, fast-food is ok,” said Stuckey.

Driving up and down Germantown Parkway, there are a number of fast-food options, including new-to-the-market Guthrie’s or Freddy’s.

Whataburger opened two locations on this busy corridor because of the high traffic.

“I think there is a lot of opportunity here, especially for 24-hour, 7-day-a-week business,” said Whataburger spokesperson Lacey Pinkerton.

The burger chain speculates that a lack of late-night eats in the Mid-South will add up to big bucks in a growing sector.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.