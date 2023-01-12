Volunteer opportunities grow for MLK holiday weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Memphis is preparing for its 6th annual MLK Days of service this weekend.

The five days of service with a kick-off started Thursday night at the Benjamin Hooks Library in East Memphis from 5:30 to 8: p.m.

It will be the first in-person MLK Days of Service since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers are sending volunteers across Shelby County, focusing on four core areas: Youth and Education, Health and Wellness, Service Sunday, and Community Cleanup on Monday.

Last year, organizers say there were about 1,700 people who volunteered 5,000 hours of service.

They’re aiming for even more.

“Some of the highlights: we’re going to be working with Memphis City Beautiful, Memphis Tilth, also, we’re going to be having Health and Wellness Day on Saturday. We have two locations that we’re going to be doing Health and Wellness at Orange Mound Community Center, as well as Hollywood Community Center,” said Reggie Crenshaw, President of Leadership Memphis & Volunteer Memphis.

“We have over 50 opportunities that are in our database right now, specifically for MLK. We have 90 reoccurring opportunities,” said Crenshaw. “So, we basically have 140 opportunities in our system just for the Health and Wellness Day event.”

There will also be snacks and drinks.

Register here online for any upcoming days or the entire weekend.

