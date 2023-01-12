TBI continues investigation into Memphis man who died following traffic stop; NAACP watching case closely

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into a Memphis man who died following a traffic stop arrest.

29-year-old Tyre Nichols died Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has yet again made its way to Memphis to investigate another incident involving a police officer

Officers attempted a traffic stop Saturday night at Raines Road and Ross Road for reckless driving.

MPD says Nichols tried to run but was later caught—a confrontation happened before he was eventually arrested.

Nichols then started experiencing shortness of breath and was hospitalized, according to MPD.

It’s unclear what happened in any of these “confrontations” or what injuries Nichols received that led him to end up in critical condition.

The Memphis branch of the NAACP says they’re keeping a close eye on this investigation.

“We’re interested in the results of the investigation. Obviously, we know that Mr. Nichols has passed, the question is was it due to excessive force by law enforcement? I’m sure there’s body camera footage, cameras on the vehicles to see exactly what happened,” said Memphis branch NAACP President Van Turner.

Turner went on to say, “Mr. Nichols’ death is certainly a tragedy because the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery still burn our collective psyche.”

Memphis police say the officers involved have been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the TBI’s investigation.

