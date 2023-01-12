Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

An infant has reportedly been surrendered safely to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel's...
An infant has reportedly been surrendered safely to a hospital in South Carolina under Daniel's Law.(veesvision via Canva)
By Marcus Flowers and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an infant has been surrendered peacefully this week at a hospital in the Columbia area.

WIS reports the baby was surrendered to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

According to officials, the female baby was born on Jan. 8, weighing 7 pounds and 20 inches long at the time of birth.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the Richland County Department of Social Services said it took custody of the newborn and placed it in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing is scheduled to be held on Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. at the Richland County Family Court. Those interested in more information can contact the family court at 803-576-3320.

Instead of abandoning a baby up to six months old in dangerous circumstances, under Daniel’s Law mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
Hilton Hotel
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
11-year-old’s signed basketball stolen at Grizzlies game
11-year-old girl’s signed basketball stolen during Grizzlies game

Latest News

Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
Whataburger opens 2nd location in Cordova
A Nebraska bakery closes its doors rather than pass increased cost of ingredients on to...
'Eggs are a huge issue': Bakery closes due to rising ingredient costs
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
AP: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says