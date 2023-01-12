Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims

Three of the suspects wanted in the shooting at Life Loundge.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road.

Police say officers arrived on the scene and located one victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, several more people arrived at various hospitals with gunshot wounds sustained in the same incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

