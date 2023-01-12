Toy Truck Drive
Lisa Marie Presley suffers full cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital after CPR, sources say

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late singer Elvis Presley, poses during a handprint ceremony honoring the Presley family on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CALABASAS, Calif. (WMC) - Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has reportedly been rushed to a hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

According to TMZ, paramedics responded to her home on Thursday and performed CPR on the 54-year-old American singer-songwriter after she went into “full arrest.”

Her current condition is unknown at this time, but sources say she is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Lisa Marie paid a visit to Memphis on Sunday for Elvis’ birthday.

Action News 5 is currently working to gather more information from independent sources.

