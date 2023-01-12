Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon.
Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m.
Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault.
There is no suspect information or vehicle description at this time.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.