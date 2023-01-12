Toy Truck Drive
Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

Hilton Hotel
Hilton Hotel
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault.

There is no suspect information or vehicle description at this time.

