Group posing as police carjacks, assaults man outside Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of carjackers posing as Memphis police officers assaulted and carjacked a person outside a hotel Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the carjacking at the Hilton Hotel on Ridge Lake Boulevard at 2:26 p.m.

Police say the victim sustained non-critical injuries from the assault.

There is no suspect information or vehicle description at this time.

