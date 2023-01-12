Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment when it was stolen. After hearing the news, Morant gave the young fan quite a surprise.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - During Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies star Ja Morant made things right for a young Grizzlies fan down on her luck.

Ellie Hughes, an 11-year-old Grizzlies fan, had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

To cheer up the young fan, who has attended every home game with her grandfather since she was five years old, Morant gifted her and her dad front-row seats to Wednesday night’s game, a signed jersey, and a pair of his all-new signature JA 1′s.

To top it all off, the Grizzlies put on quite a show for the young fan Wednesday night, beating the Spurs 135-129 for their season-high eighth-straight victory.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)
In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Whataburger
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud

Latest News

City Council: Memphis behind on paying tow truck companies for impounding
City Council: Memphis behind on paying tow truck companies for impounding
Memphis city leaders met with citizens on Wednesday to talk about solutions for reckless...
Memphis leaders discuss reckless driving, possible solutions
City Council: Memphis behind on paying tow truck companies for impounding
City Council: Memphis behind on paying tow truck companies for impounding
Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed
Family speaks out after MSCS employee found shot, killed