Free King Day admission at the National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum
The National Civil Rights Museum
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum will host its first event of the year with King Day: An All-Day Celebration on Jan. 16.

This event at the museum will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy. The celebration includes free admission to the museum during extended hours from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. thanks to FedEx

“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is what are you doing for others?” said Dr. King.

The Museum will continue its commitment to a day of service by encouraging guests to bring nonperishable food items to support the Mid-South Food Bank.

The museum annually partners with Vitalant to host a blood drive to address urgent supply shortages. Guests who donate blood at Vitalant locations this week and onsite at the museum on January 16 receive express museum admission and free admission any day in 2023 for four people.

Guests will enjoy engagement and entertainment in the museum’s courtyard. Main Stage performances, sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund, will feature local artists including Karen Brown, Gerald Richardson, the Stax Music Academy Satellite Band, the Grizzlies Drumline, and Cordova High School Choir.

Inside The Pavillion, sponsored by Wells Fargo and Tennessee Arts Council, there will be a wide range of children and family activities like face painting, magic shows, African drumming, and balloon art. Home Depot will supply and demonstrate children’s craft kits.

On Jan. 12, street closures will allow for pedestrian-only traffic around the campus, and security checks will be posted at campus entry points.

For more information, visit kingday.org.

