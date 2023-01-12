Toy Truck Drive
Former DCS teacher enters plea for sexual battery

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - A former DeSoto County teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing a child.

Evan Redd took the Alford plea meaning she claims to be innocent but pleaded guilty on Wednesday in Tate County.

Her sentencing is on February 9.

Evan Brooke Redd
Evan Brooke Redd(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)

Senatobia police say they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia in 2021.

Redd was charged with sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher.

