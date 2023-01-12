First Alert to dropping temperatures and the potential for flurries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front moving through the Mid-South will bring additional showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, along with dropping temperatures. Isolated showers will continue this evening and flurries will be possible tomorrow morning. Temperatures will go from the upper 60s this morning to the 40s by late afternoon. It will also be windy today with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph. Temperatures falling to near 50 by 2PM.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries, a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph, and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of early morning snow flurries, high temperatures near 40, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

