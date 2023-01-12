Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Davis’ career-high 42 points not enough as Tigers fall in double overtime to UCF

Memphis Tigers
Memphis Tigers(Memphis Tigers)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a career-high 42 points from superstar point guard Kendric Davis, the Memphis men’s basketball team gave up an 11-point lead with under six minutes left in the second half and eventually lost to UCF in double overtime 107-104. The loss drops the Tigers to 2-2 in AAC play.

Davis’ performance marks the third time this century that a Memphis player scored 40 or more points. Jeremiah Martin had two such games in the 2018-19 season.

Memphis will travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple on Sunday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)
In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Whataburger
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Lorenzen Wright’s jersey retirement set for Feb. 4
Pittsburgh Steelers' DeAngelo Williams (34) warms up before a preseason NFL football game...
DeAngelo Williams first Memphis player named to College Football Hall of Fame
Memphis Tigers
Memphis uses 22-0 second-half run to defeat East Carolina at home
Memphis Tigers
Memphis defeats East Carolina 69-59