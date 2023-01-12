Davis’ career-high 42 points not enough as Tigers fall in double overtime to UCF

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Despite a career-high 42 points from superstar point guard Kendric Davis, the Memphis men’s basketball team gave up an 11-point lead with under six minutes left in the second half and eventually lost to UCF in double overtime 107-104. The loss drops the Tigers to 2-2 in AAC play.

Davis’ performance marks the third time this century that a Memphis player scored 40 or more points. Jeremiah Martin had two such games in the 2018-19 season.

Memphis will travel to Philadelphia to take on Temple on Sunday afternoon.

