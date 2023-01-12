Cold front bring rain for some and cold temperatures for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A cold front will bring scattered showers, windy conditions, and falling temperatures overnight and through the day tomorrow. That will be followed by a dry but very cold end to the week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers after midnight along with a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers early in the day, a Northwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and temperatures falling from the lower 60s in the morning to near 50 by 2PM.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a slight chance of snow flurries, a Northwest wind at 10 to 20, and overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of early morning snow flurries, high temperatures near 40, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

