Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Attempted bank robber caught after leaving phone at bank, police say

Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.
Resheca Marshall, 51, is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.(Escambia County Jail)
By WALA Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) – An attempted bank robber in Florida was arrested after she left her phone at the bank, allowing police to learn her identity, officials said.

According to the Pensacola Police Department, 51-year-old Resheca Marshall entered the bank with a note demanding more than $3,000 before leaving empty handed.

Officers said Marshall left her phone at the bank, which allowed police to locate and arrest her.

Marshall was booked Tuesday into the Escambia County Jail on a $105,000 bond. She is charged with attempted robbery and larceny.

Jail records show Marshall is due in court Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor
At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph...
Grizzlies’ Ja Morant makes things right for 11-year-old whose signed basketball was stolen during game
11-year-old’s signed basketball stolen at Grizzlies game
11-year-old girl’s signed basketball stolen during Grizzlies game
Whataburger
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

Latest News

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
LIVE: AG Merrick Garland makes statement
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
AG Merrick Garland to make statement
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke on Capitol Hill on Thursday on the latest discovery of...
McCarthy responds to Biden classified documents discovery