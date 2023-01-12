Toy Truck Drive
AP: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the Bottom Lounge in Chicago. Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself — was hospitalized Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, her mother said in a statement. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP, File)(Barry Brecheisen | Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)
By STEPHANIE DAZIO and KRISTIN M. HALL
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lisa Marie Presley - the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer herself - was hospitalized Thursday, her mother said in a statement.

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care,” Priscilla Presley said. “Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley is a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later and the woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Little said. Her condition was not immediately available.

The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and the Santa Susanna Mountains about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

News of Presley’s hospitalization was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by People magazine.

Presley, 54, attended the Golden Globes on Tuesday, on hand to celebrate Austin Butler’s award for playing her father in “Elvis.” She called his performance “mind-blowing” during a red carpet interview with “Entertainment Tonight.”

“I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she told ET of Baz Luhrmann’s movie. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Just days before that, she was in Memphis, Tennessee, at Graceland - the mansion where Elvis lived - on Jan. 8 to celebrate her father’s birth anniversary.

A representative for Lisa Marie Presley had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.

___

Hall reported from Nashville. AP researcher Randy Herschaft in New York contributed to this report.

