Unseasonably warm afternoon with a few storms late tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will mix with some afternoon sun. Highs will be in the low 70s. Winds will be south at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms from midnight to 5 AM. Temperatures will hold in the 60s with a gusty southwest wind at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY COLD BLAST: Temperatures will go from the 60s in the morning to the 40s by afternoon. It will remain windy with gusts out of the northwest at 10-20 mph. Lows will be in the low 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will linger along and east of the Mississippi River much of the day with sun for those in eastern AR. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Lows will drop in the 20s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday with sunshine. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Rain chances return Monday of next week with highs back in the 60s.

