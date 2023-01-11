Toy Truck Drive
Tracking rain and a much colder end to the week

By Ron Childers
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow is driving warm air, Gulf moisture, and clouds into the Mid-South tonight ahead of a cold front later this week will bring rain and much colder temperatures to end the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with patchy drizzle late night along with a breezy South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning drizzle, a Southwest wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain mainly after midnight, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will begin with scattered early morning showers followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s in the morning into the 50s by the afternoon and ending in the low to mid 30s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

