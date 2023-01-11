Second suspect captured in Ohio accused of killing two Memphis teens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ohio Highway Patrol captured a second suspect three days after a shooting in Hickory Hill that left two teens dead.

On Dec. 20, investigators received information from OHP that they recovered a 2018 Dodge Charger after a police chase in Van Wert, Ohio.

OHP advised that they arrested both 19-year-old Julius Black III and 20-year-old Kameron Newsom.

The shooting in Hickory Hill happened on East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m. on Dec. 17.

A Memphis Police Department officer was at a traffic stop when a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze pulled up to the officer.

MPD say the teenage driver exited the vehicle and told the officer that his sister, 14-year-old Naterria Douglas, and his 17-year-old best friend had both been shot.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The three teens were making DoorDash deliveries that night before the shooting happened.

During the investigation, video surveillance showed Black and Newsom get in a 2018 black Dodge Charger with a woman occupying the car.

Police say all three followed the teens from Knight Arnold and Ridgeway Road.

Newsom is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt felony, and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

