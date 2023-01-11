Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department.

Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road.

Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out the front glass of the business and stole the cash register drawer containing approximately $600 as well as two sets of Dewalt model DCB112 better charger kits valued at approximately $199 each.

Video surveillance showed the suspect occupying a burgundy Kia Sportage with black rims, a back roof, and black lettering of “Sportage” across the center of the back door of the vehicle.

On Dec. 24, 2022, the employee notified investigators that he had seen a post on a local Facebook resale group where someone was selling the Dewalt model DCB112 battery charging kit that was stolen from the company., according to police.

Police say the post was created by a Facebook user named Bedford Watson.

Investigators researched Watson and discovered he matched the description of the individual responsible for the burglary.

Also, investigators located a more recent police report which linked him to a burgundy Kia Sportage, according to police.

Police say investigators located photos of the Kia Sportage linked to Watson through local license plate reading cameras and found the vehicle matched the burgundy Kia Sportage responsible for the burglary.

Watson is charged with burglary and theft of property $1,000-$2,500.

He is expected in court on January 1.

