Pedestrian stuck, killed in Tunica Co.

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man lost his life after being hit by a car in Tunica County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 61 on Tuesday at 4:41 a.m.

According to MHP, a 36-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Elantra struck a 42-year-old man, Kenivel Smith, on the highway.

The woman was treated and released at the scene, says MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

