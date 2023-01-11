Toy Truck Drive
Pedestrian stuck, killed in Tunica Co.

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A man lost his life after being hit by a car in Tunica County.

Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on US Highway 61 on Tuesday at 4:41 a.m.

According to MHP, a 36-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Elantra struck a 42-year-old man, Kenivel Smith, on the highway.

The woman was treated and released at the scene, says MHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

