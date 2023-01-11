Toy Truck Drive
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Wolfchase robbery

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a Wolfchase theft.

Officers responded to a robbery on Germantown Parkway at Mr. Gold Box on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m.

MPD says three suspects entered the store with hammers and backpacks.

They smashed several glass cases and stole jewelry.

The suspects drove away in a stolen vehicle that was later recovered.

If you have any information about this robbery, visit here.

