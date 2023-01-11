Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Man arrested after police chase leaving 5-month-old injured

Tyron Gunn
Tyron Gunn(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A traffic stop led to a police chase that ended in multiple injuries including a 5-month-old.

A Tennessee State Tropper initiated a traffic stop for a 32-year-old driver, Tyron Gunn, on Tuesday that started on Interstate 40.

Gunn proceeded to pull over during the stop but quickly reverted into traffic, according to court documents.

Driving over 100 mph on US Highway 64, Gunn crashed into another vehicle, says TST.

Finally, Gunn came to a stop, exited the car, and handed the trooper an injured 5-month-old child.

According to the affidavit, the suspect asked the trooper to take the child and proceeded to run on foot.

There was a woman in the car who was also injured, and the driver of the vehicle Gunn struck was injured as well.

Eventually, Gunn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest ( foot), child endangerment, reckless endangerment, window tinted, no driver’s license, and evading arrest (vehicle).

It was later determined that Gunn had a warrant out of Lauderdale County.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)
In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Whataburger
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Weekly Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Wednesday Morning Weather 1/11
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis impound lot so over capacity, tow truck drivers take to city council for solutions
Memphis Police Department
TBI investigating ‘use of force’ in traffic stop incident that leaves man dead