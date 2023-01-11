Toy Truck Drive
Lorenzen Wright’s jersey retirement set for Feb. 4

Memphis Tigers
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis is set to retire number 55 in honor of basketball great Lorenzen Wright.

Wright’s number will be retired on Feb. 4 at halftime as the men’s Tigers go against Tulane in the FedExForum.

Wright’s 55 will join Win Wilfong (22), John Gunn (44), Larry Finch (21), Ronnie Robinson (33), Keith Lee (24), Elliot Perry (34), Anfernee Hardaway (25), Forest Arnold (13) and Larry Kenon (35) as retired Tigers.

Wright was a 1995 All-Great Midwest first team and 1996 All-Conference USA first team selection. Wright netted over 1,000 points and currently ranks No. 49 on the Tigers’ career scoring list with 1,026 points.

He was selected 7th overall in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

He later started at center for the hometown Memphis Grizzlies during an NBA career that lasted 12 seasons.

