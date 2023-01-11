K-9 police dog ‘Ole Boy’ retires from Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - After serving eight faithful years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), K-9 officer Aryzain, also known as “Ole Boy,” has hung up his “boots” and will enjoy his time in the comfort of his home, Sheriff Shannon Beasley announced Tuesday.

Aryzain the German Shepherd was born in 2012 in Czechoslovakia.

He was donated to TCSO in December of 2014 by Dr. Roger Ganier and his wife, where he was further trained as a dual-purpose K-9 in narcotics detection as well as apprehension.

During his eight-year career, Aryzain assisted in almost 450 drug arrests, including one large methamphetamine arrest where he located one pound of meth in a vehicle, Beasley said. This particular arrest led to the prosecution in an overdose death investigation.

Aryzain was also responsible for the seizure of several thousand dollars confiscated from drug dealers as well as several felony apprehensions of fleeing and violent individuals.

Beasley said that a few years ago, Aryzain was called to the Hatchie River bottoms to search for an elderly gentleman that had gotten lost during very frigid temperatures, and he was able to track the man and allow deputies to bring the man to safety.

As you can see, Aryzain has had an eventful and successful career for the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and we can’t thank him enough for all he’s done and the protection he has provided to our men and women. He will now live the life of retirement and luxury with his long-time handler, Investigator Jeremy Finney. Your work is done “Ole Boy” and you have served us well. You have earned this retirement so enjoy all the treats and toys your heart can handle. God bless and thank you Aryzain!!!

Good work, Ole Boy!

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.