Highs near 70 today, First Alert to a cool down tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, but we will see some peeks of sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s to 70 degrees. Low temperatures will drop into the mid 60s tonight. A cold front will arrive overnight, so we will have rain early tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with early morning drizzle, a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and afternoon highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain mainly after midnight, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will begin with scattered early morning showers followed by a partly to mostly cloudy day along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s in the morning into the 50s by the afternoon. Lows will drop into the mid 30s overnight. Friday will be mostly sunny and cold with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

