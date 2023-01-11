Hernando High School student detained after bringing ‘Glock’ Airsoft pistol to school

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an Airsoft pistol to school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the student was detained without incident and that the gun has since been confiscated.

Police say the gun is a replicated Glock Airsoft pistol and that there were no reported incidents of the gun being used on campus.

The gun uses rubber BB pellets but does not have an orange tip to indicate it’s a toy.

A parent said the discovery was made after the gun was dropped on the cafeteria floor.

DeSoto County Schools has notified parents and released the following statement regarding the incident:

Hernando High School parents received the following information today at 12:40 p.m. School administrators were informed today that a student was in possession of an airsoft pistol, which is a replica of an actual gun with rubber pellets. Along with the Hernando Police Department school resource officer, school administrators took immediate action, and the airsoft pistol was confiscated. The student will face disciplinary action at school, and the Hernando Police Department is handling criminal implications. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority.

