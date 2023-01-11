Toy Truck Drive
Hernando High School student detained after bringing ‘Glock’ Airsoft pistol to school

A Hernando High School student has been detained after police say he brought a replicated Glock...
A Hernando High School student has been detained after police say he brought a replicated Glock Airsoft pistol to school. Police say the gun was never reportedly fired.(Anonymous parent)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando High School student was detained after bringing an Airsoft pistol to school Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the student was detained without incident and that the gun has since been confiscated.

Police say the gun is a replicated Glock Airsoft pistol and that there were no reported incidents of the gun being used on campus.

The gun uses rubber BB pellets but does not have an orange tip to indicate it’s a toy.

A parent said the discovery was made after the gun was dropped on the cafeteria floor.

DeSoto County Schools has notified parents and released the following statement regarding the incident:

