Best Life: Smartphone life-changing hacks to know

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Your smartphone is a useful everyday tool when it comes to calling, texting, surfing the web, or even keeping track of your health, There is a lot more that you can do with your smartphone than you may realize.

While most of us never leave home without it, many of us aren’t even using smartphones to their full potential.

For example, if you have a hard time getting up in the morning, you can put your phone in a large glass cup next to your bed for a louder awakening.

Also, setting up emergency SOS settings on your iPhone or Android allows your phone to call for help and alert your emergency contacts of your location by pressing the power button five times.

You can even retrieve deleted photos by tapping “library” in your photos section on an Android and tapping “trash.” Then hold your finger on the photo you want to recover and select “restore.”

On iPhone, tap “albums” in photos, then scroll down to “recently deleted.” Select the photo you want to restore and select “recover.”

For both Android and iPhone, you will be able to restore photos deleted within the past 30 days.

Since GPS is one of the biggest drains on your battery, you can screenshot directions to save the battery.

If you ever worry about losing your phone while on vacation, you can set your home screen to display your contact information so your phone can be returned.

With Android, if you enable “find my device,” you will be able to google the location of your phone, and remotely lock or erase its content from your google account.

