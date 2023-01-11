Toy Truck Drive
3 in hospital after bad crash on Hickory Hill Road

The scene, showing two of the three vehicles involved, at Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive.
The scene, showing two of the three vehicles involved, at Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people, including one minor, are in the hospital after a bad crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive regarding a three-vehicle accident.

Police say one woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, one girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and one man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

