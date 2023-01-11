3 in hospital after bad crash on Hickory Hill Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people, including one minor, are in the hospital after a bad crash on Hickory Hill Road Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that at 4:32 p.m., officers responded to Hickory Hill Road and Challenge Drive regarding a three-vehicle accident.

Police say one woman was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, one girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, and one man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in non-critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

