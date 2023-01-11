11-year-old girl’s signed basketball stolen during Grizzlies game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old Grizzlies fan had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

Ellie Hughes, of Forrest City, has been to every single home game with her grandfather since she was five years old.

It was way back then that Hughes bought a basketball from the team store, and it’s been collecting autographs from players every game since.

THE WORST: Some lowdown adults made off from Monday’s @MemGrizz game with this 11-year-olds autographed basketball. She’s been collecting her favorite players autographs for over 6 years…now she’s back to square one. Story coming up on @WMCActionNews5 at 6. (CC: @GrizzliesPR) pic.twitter.com/5Ba7FagSg3 — Walter Murphy (@WMurphyNews) January 10, 2023

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

The heartbroken 11-year-old told Action News 5 she “just wants it back.”

Hughes is pleading with fans who attended Monday’s game to come forward if they have any information.

If you were the couple who grabbed the girl’s prized possession, they’re asking you to drop it off at FedEx Forum’s lost and found.

“No questions asked, no hard feelings—we just want it back,” Lindsay Hughes, Ellie’s mother, said while consoling her daughter.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.