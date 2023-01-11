Toy Truck Drive
11-year-old girl’s signed basketball stolen during Grizzlies game

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 11-year-old Grizzlies fan had an autographed basketball stolen during Monday night’s game against the Spurs.

Ellie Hughes, of Forrest City, has been to every single home game with her grandfather since she was five years old.

It was way back then that Hughes bought a basketball from the team store, and it’s been collecting autographs from players every game since.

At Monday’s matchup, Hughes said she was trying to get Ja Morant’s attention for an autograph and laid the ball down for just a moment.

When she looked back down, the ball was missing.

That’s when she said she saw two adults sprinting up the bleachers — basketball in tow.

The heartbroken 11-year-old told Action News 5 she “just wants it back.”

Hughes is pleading with fans who attended Monday’s game to come forward if they have any information.

If you were the couple who grabbed the girl’s prized possession, they’re asking you to drop it off at FedEx Forum’s lost and found.

“No questions asked, no hard feelings—we just want it back,” Lindsay Hughes, Ellie’s mother, said while consoling her daughter.

