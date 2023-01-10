Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events happening as part of the 2023 MLK Days of Service.

One is happening at the Orange Mound Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon. The other will take place at the Hollywood Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy games, food, and more.

The week-long service event is encouraging the City of Memphis to Care Like King.

This year MLK Days of Service will take place between Thursday, January 12 thought Monday January 16.

Service projects on Saturday will focus on health and wellness.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau)
In-N-Out Burger to expand to Tennessee
Whataburger
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40
2 MPD officers injured after responding to car crash on I-40