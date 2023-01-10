What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events happening as part of the 2023 MLK Days of Service.

One is happening at the Orange Mound Community Center from 10 a.m. to noon. The other will take place at the Hollywood Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Families will be able to enjoy games, food, and more.

The week-long service event is encouraging the City of Memphis to Care Like King.

This year MLK Days of Service will take place between Thursday, January 12 thought Monday January 16.

Service projects on Saturday will focus on health and wellness.

