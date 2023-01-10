Toy Truck Drive
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

Whataburger
Whataburger(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis.

It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only.

Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.

“We are honored by the warm welcome we have received and encourage locals to visit their new hometown location as we continue to expand and serve this thriving community,” said Operating Partner Chartise Mills.

This will be Whataburger’s fourth location in the Memphis market.

