Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Traffic congested on I-40 westbound due to multi-vehicle crash

The scene at I-40 westbound near the Jackson Avenue north and south exits.
The scene at I-40 westbound near the Jackson Avenue north and south exits.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-40 westbound following a multi-vehicle crash near the Jackson Avenue exits.

Only the far left lane is open. The two rightmost lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:53 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

The scene on I-40 eastbound near Ayers Street in Midtown.
Multi-vehicle crash involving overturned car on I-40 causes lane blockage
I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue.
Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash
Multiple people injured in car crash on I-240
3 arrested after crashing stolen car on I-240, police say
Tennessee governor unveils new plan for improving rural and urban transportation