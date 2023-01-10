Traffic congested on I-40 westbound due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavily congested on I-40 westbound following a multi-vehicle crash near the Jackson Avenue exits.

Only the far left lane is open. The two rightmost lanes and right shoulder are blocked.

TDOT reported the crash at 3:53 p.m.

No injuries have been confirmed.

