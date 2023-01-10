SPD: 2 thieves wanted for stealing nearly $18K worth of merchandise in Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for grab-and-go style thefts that totaled almost $18,000 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory Store located in Tanger Outlets, according to the Southaven Police Department.

The suspects drove away from the scene in a gray Nissan Altima with a Texas license plate, LDR3022.

According to SPD, the suspects’ vehicle was seen leaving the area full of clothes on the rear passenger side.

Anyone who has information about this incident should contact SPD at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

