Southern Paramedic mourns death of crew member, prays for recovery of another

Ambulance generic
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BRINKLEY, Ark. (WMC) - Southern Paramedic Service is mourning the loss of a crew member and hopes for the recovery of another who was injured in an ambulance crash on Tuesday morning.

The Southern Paramedic ambulance crashed near Brinkley, Arkansas, killing the Emergency Vehicle Operator Elizabeth Watkins.

The crash injured Emergency Medical Technician Jonathan Johnson who was taken to a Memphis hospital.

The crash happened while the ambulance was moving from their station in Hazen, Arkansas, to Brinkley, Arkansas.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

“We are of course all devasted by the tragic loss of Liz, and we are praying for the speedy recovery of Jonathan. We will continue to try and comfort the crew’s families as well as everyone in our employ,” said Gary Padget, Owner of Southern Pandemic.

