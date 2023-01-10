Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in as Arkansas governor

FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during her election night party, Nov....
FILE - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks during her election night party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark. Sanders will be sworn in as Arkansas' 47th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, becoming the first woman to hold the post in her home state. (AP Photo/Will Newton, File)(Will Newton | AP)
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been sworn in as Arkansas’ 47th governor and the first woman to hold the office her father once held.

The former White House press secretary took the oath of office Tuesday in the state House of Representatives.

The 40-year-old Republican planned to deliver her inaugural address on the steps of the state Capitol.

Sanders won the election last year after focusing heavily on national issues and her work for former President Donald Trump.

She becomes the first female governor of Arkansas. Her father, Mike Huckabee, served as governor for more than a decade.

Most Read

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket defended by Sacramento Kings...
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the...
Titans’ Tannehill out vs. Texans, rookie QB Willis to start