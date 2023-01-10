Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips

Four steps to a refresh focus on strategizing and consolidating with your funds
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - According to a new Bank of America study, 80% of Americans plan to set financial resolutions for 2023.

No matter your net worth, or your budget level, managing director for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Aashish Matani said it’s important to know your complete financial picture and where every dollar is going.

Matani shared several strategies for getting and staying on track:

Create a financial plan: Put your goals in writing to increase your chances of achieving them and revisit your plan either every year or any time a significant investment decision is made.

Consolidate your finances: Consider streamlining accounts under one institution to make it easier to track your records and spending.

Consolidate your 401K accounts: If you have multiple accounts from previous employers held at different custodians, merge them under one account.

Consult a financial advisor: They can guide you in creating budgets, investment strategies, and a wide array of financial services.

Investor.gov can help you find the right financial planner for you.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ramarin Baker
MPD: Teen kills father in front of police officers
Gangsta Boo
Funeral arrangments set for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
Coldwater River Road Apartments in Jonestown
2 children shot to death, another held at gunpoint in Jonestown
John Harris, 55, and Markus Harris, 40.
Former BBQ restaurant owners indicted on tax fraud
Officials said a woman died when she was thrown from a horse during a rodeo in Florida.
Woman dies after being thrown from horse at rodeo

Latest News

FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Authorities in South Carolina say 76-year-old Betty Amick Road died in a rage shooting.
76-year-old woman dies in road rage shooting, deputies say
Reboot your budget with these expert planning tips
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions swells to $1.1B after 3-month losing trend