Police: Man threatens Walmart employee with gun after he’s caught stealing at self-checkout

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man they say threatened a Walmart loss prevention officer with a gun Monday night after she approached him for not paying for items inside his cart.

Police responded to the Walmart located at Raleigh Lagrange Road at 9:44 p.m., where they met the loss prevention officer.

She told police that the suspect and his mother were not checking all their items at the self-checkout register, so she approached the pair as they were leaving.

She said she checked the receipt and discovered that some of the items inside the cart were not paid for.

She told police that the suspect then became irate and told her that he was going to get his gun. He then left the store and returned several minutes later with a gun held by his side.

The loss prevention officer told police that the suspect’s mother was able to get her son to leave.

Police say the suspect is described as being in his mid-twenties and driving an orange Mustang.

At this time, no arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

